Keebler Launches E.L. Fudge Choco Vanilla Cookies

Keebler has a new cvookie on the market that has a bit of a throwback feeling with a new flavor in the E.L. Fudge Choco Vanilla Cookies

Each cookie is embossed with beloved Keebler elves, adding a nostalgic and magical touch for fans.

Special sweepstakes offers a grand prize family adventure and weekly gift cards for lucky cookie lovers.

Scan cookie packaging to access interactive magic stories and win prizes through OpenforMagic.com.

Keebler has released a brand new cookie onto the market this month, as they have debuted the new E.L. Fudge Choco Vanilla Cookies. As you can see here, they have made a new sandwich cookie with a choco top and bottom, and a vanilla frosting middle, complete with some of the elves from the Keebler workshop embossed on each one. It feels like a throwback to some of their original cookie designs that many of us grew up with, only with a bit of a flavor twist to them so they're not like the previous incarnations. We have more info about it and the sweepstakes they launched with it, as they should be hitting shelves shortly.

E.L. Fudge Choco Vanilla Cookies

It's me, Ernie the Elf, or the Baker in the Tree, as some call me! I'm here to tell everybody that we've just finished whisking, stirring, and baking our brand-new Keebler E.L. Fudge Choco Vanilla Cookies. Are you wondering how the new E.L. Fudge Choco Vanilla Cookies got so perfectly chocolatey and uncommonly good? The secret is the delicious vanilla-flavored creme on the inside, which makes the chocolatey fudge on the outside taste extra scrumptious. Each cookie celebrates us elves because they're shaped just like me, Ella, Leonardo, Joy, and Elwood. You'll also get to know my elf friend Buckets, who is buckets of fun!

Here in the Hollow Tree, we Keebler elves are always baking a pinch of magic into every bite. But now, we're uprooting our home and traveling far and wide so you can enjoy E.L. Fudge Choco Vanilla Cookies straight from our elf-sized windows. Starting May 7, look for elf-sized footprints and follow the smell of fudge in the air to mystical lands called New York, Chicago, and Cincinnati. Wowzers, you all certainly live in interesting places!

The fun doesn't stop there. Scan the E.L. Fudge Choco Vanilla Cookie packaging to enter our Open for Magic digital platform–a wonderful place where dreams are powerful, and stories come alive. On the site, you'll be prompted to scan the cookies to unlock a new story about me and my elfin pals. If luck is smiling down on you, you might even win a magical adventure for the whole family, valued at up to $20,000! Also, each week, 15 winners will receive a $25 gift card to their preferred retailer… to buy more Keebler E.L. Fudge cookies, of course. Now through June 22, look for the magic in everyday moments at OpenforMagic.com.

