Crayola Announces Limited Edition 64th Birthday 64ct Crayon Box

Crayola released the first 64ct crayon box in 1958, giving kids the opportunity to expand their imaginations beyond traditional colors, introduce new shades and add colorful fun to playtime! In addition to new colors, the box included a built-in sharpener for added convenience. Over the years, the 64-count crayon box has become a household item and fan-favorite amongst all ages.

Crayola is launching a 64-count, special, limited-edition Happy 64th Birthday Crayons Tin available in Walmart stores and on Walmart.com to celebrate this iconic birthday. Crayola will also have a limited-edition crayon case available throughout August at Family Dollar and commemorative birthday crayon boxes on Crayola.com. Happy 64th Birthday 64 count crayons are not only about the party on the outside but also include 64 crayons inside, waiting to celebrate your most creative ideas! Within the 64 colors, you will find eight special effect confetti crayons because what's a party without confetti!

For even more fun, turn the box around to find a special QR code that will take you to Crayola.com, where you will find:

Free 64 Birthday coloring pages so everyone can join the party! Print and color festive pages with your 64 Crayola crayons.

A chance to enter the 64-count Happy 64th Birthday Sweepstakes, where sixty-four winners will receive the limited-edition crayon box. From June 13th to July 8th, 16 winners will be chosen each week, and five random entrants will be chosen at the close of the sweepstakes to win the celebration swag box!

Head to the Crayola Create and Play app to help prepare a birthday party during a special month-long event. Beginning July 14 th , celebrate with themed activities, new content, and exclusive rewards!

