Creator Clash 3 Moves From Florida to Los Angeles

Creator Clash 3 will no longer be happening in Florida this year, as the event has been moved from Tampa to Los Angeles this October

Article Summary Creator Clash 3 moves from Tampa, Florida to the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles for October 2025.

Fans upset over venue change, ticket refunds, and controversy involving founders' profit share from charity event.

Many original fighters exit the event, causing the match card to be reworked with new participants.

Organizers promise a better experience after venue criticisms and address issues in a new transparency Q&A.

Organizers for Creator Clash announced this past week that Creator Clash 3 will be moving locations and dates, changing from Florida to California this year. The event was scheduled to happen in Tampa, Florida, on June 28 at the Amalie Arena, but those plans have been scrapped as the teams are working with Real Good Touring to relocate this year's event to Los Angeles, California. Now the event will be taking place at the Hollywood Palladium on October 25. The move is interesting for a number of reasons, the first being that during CC2, many of the fans and participants were not happy with the venue or its location and some of the things happening around both the event and the state of Florida at the time. So it was kind of surprising that it would be coming back there. (Especially since most of the participants in the event were living in LA, so a push to put it closer to where everyone lives isn't surprising.) However, now that it's moved, fans who already bought tickets are in an uproar online.

Another item of note, now that it's moving to LA, the new location is also odd as the Palladium is more of a concert venue that only seats about 4,000 people, whereas the Amalie Arena could seat just over 21,000. With the original date being four weeks away, the question of how well ticket sales were doing has now come up. The team has made a video featuring Real Good Touring's Arin Hanson (Game Grumps) alongside former fighters Ethan Nestor and Alanah Pearce, going over some of the harder questions, which included word that ticket sales would be refunded and that a Transparency Q&A has now been posted on their website. However, adding to the controversy, the organization revealed that founders idubbbz (Ian Jomha) and Anisa Jomha were apparently getting a piece of the profit share before they left, for what has been billed as a charity event. (iDubbbz responded to the outcry over this on Reddit.)

The majority of the card has been wiped clean from the event as it stands due to these changes and other issues, with many of the original participants announcing their departure ahead of time. Some, such as L.A. Beast, citing multiple problematic issues that had come up, influencing their decision to cancel. Overall, it seems like the original event had a number of problems it just could not overcome, and now those left are looking to repair the damage as best they can with a venue change and a new card of fighters in the works. We'll see if those changes help it survive or if this is the last event they hold.

Arin Hanson left a quote on the changes, along with the video above, saying "Creator Clash is such a special event. Fighting in it was one of the best things I've ever done in my life, and seeing how hard the Creator Clash 3 fighters have been training, we need to do right by them, the fans, and the charity, in creating the best experience possible. We're making the changes to make that happen."

