Kool-Aid Releases Glow-In-The-Dark Ghoul-Aid Zom-Berry

Kool-Aid has a new flavor out for Halloween, as they have created glow-in-the-dark packs of the Ghoul-Aid Zom-Berry flavor

Kraft Heinz has a new flavor of Kool-Aid out for Halloween, as they have turned things spooky with Ghoul-Aid Zom-Berry. Specifically made for the Kool-Aid Jammers, this is the first time the company has used glow-in-the-dark packaging, as the Kool-Aid Man has become a zombie for the limited-time flavor that will only be around during this season. What does it taste like? Well, that's the rub, you'll have to go out and buy it to fidn out as they gave zero hints as to what the flavor profile of this is. We have more info from the company about the release below as you'll find it on grocery store shelves now.

Kool-Aid Ghoul-Aid Zom-Berry

Terrify your taste buds with the wickedly delicious flavor of Kool-Aid Ghoul-Aid Zom-Berry Artificially Flavored Drink. Perfect for the spooky season, these blue raspberry-flavored pouches are sure to delight kids and adults alike. Each case contains 40 pouches, making them ideal for Halloween parties, trick-or-treating, or any fall festivities. Add a haunting glow to your Halloween with Kool-Aid Ghoul-Aid Zom-Berry pouches that glow in the dark! Simply place the pouch under any light source for five minutes to activate the eerie glow. These frightfully fun pouches are a unique alternative to candy and are sure to be a hit with thirsty trick-or-treaters.

Whether you're heading to a Halloween party, visiting the pumpkin patch, or enjoying other autumn adventures, these convenient on-the-go pouches are a great addition. Their portability makes them easy to pack and share, ensuring everyone can enjoy a refreshing treat during the spooky season. Kids will love the Berry-Kool matching game featured on the box! Cut out all eight circles, flip them over, and match the pairs for hours of fun. It's a playful activity that adds an extra layer of excitement to the Kool-Aid Ghoul-Aid experience.

