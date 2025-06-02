Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: fantastic four, Fantastic Four First Steps, marvel, pop-tarts

Pop-Tarts Blue Raspberry Returns For Fantastic Four: First Steps

Pop-Tarts and Marvel Studios have come together for a new promotion, as a flavor returns in time for the Fantastic Four movie

Article Summary Pop-Tarts Frosted Blue Raspberry returns after six years for a Marvel Studios Fantastic Four promotion.

Exclusive Blue Raspberry Pop-Tarts feature eight unique Fantastic Four-themed frosting designs.

Limited-edition Pop-Tarts available at Walmart, with Strawberry, Brown Sugar Cinnamon, and S'mores nationwide.

Buy $10 in participating Pop-Tarts to earn a $5 Fandango Movie Reward for Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Kellanova announced this morning that they are bringing back the popular Blue Raspberry flavor of Pop-Tarts for a special Marvel collaboration. The company will release it with a new wave of Fantastic Four: First Steps' branded treats, as you can see here, featuring all four members of the team. The treats will also be released in Strawberry for those who want a familiar taste, all of which is being done to promote the new MCU film. We have more details about the collab below, as these will be hitting shelves shortly.

Pop-Tarts Frosted Blue Raspberry

Fan-favorite Pop-Tarts Frosted Blue Raspberry is returning to the pastry universe – exclusively at Walmart – after a six-year hiatus. Filled with a deliciously gooey blue raspberry-flavored center, these cosmic power-inspired pastries strike the perfect balance of tangy, fruity and sweet. Each pastry features one of eight unique frosting designs inspired by the iconic Super Hero team, their powers, and more. The printed pastries will also be available in specially marked boxes of Pop-Tarts Frosted Strawberry at grocery retailers nationwide.

Beginning this month while supplies last, grab limited-edition Pop-Tarts Frosted Blue Raspberry at Walmart and specially marked boxes of Pop-Tarts Frosted Strawberry, Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon and Frosted S'mores at grocery retailers nationwide for $3.89 per 8-count box. For even more movie and pastry fun, fans who purchase $10 worth of any participating boxes of Pop-Tarts Frosted Blue Raspberry, Frosted Strawberry, Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon and/or Frosted S'mores starting this June have the opportunity to get a $5 Fandango Movie Reward* to see Marvel Studios' "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" in theaters.

"The Pop-Tarts and Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps collaboration is a celebration of our shared 1960s origins," said Leslie Serro, vice president of marketing for Pop-Tarts. "There's no better way to welcome everyone's favorite, blue-suited Super Hero family to the MCU than with the triumphant return of our own fantastically blue toaster pastry – Pop-Tarts Frosted Blue Raspberry – back on shelves for the first time since 2019, and just in time for this summer's must-see movie."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!