Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: Dr. Squatch, Liquid Death

Liquid Death Teams With Dr. Squatch For New Soap Collab

Liquid Death has a brand new campaign happening as they've teamed up with Dr. Squatch to released theiur own branded soap

Article Summary Liquid Death launches Dirt Murderer soap with Dr. Squatch for the "psycho" in everyone.

The soap features Liquid Death's branded water and Dead Sea Salt for a killer clean.

Available online for $8 each or three-pack for $24, but only for a limited time.

Check out their dark humor commercial and grab yours before it vanishes.

Liquid Death has launched a new campaign this morning to promote their brand, as they've teamed up with soap maker Dr. Squach for a brand new soap. The soap is called Dirt Murderer, and it has all the hallmarks of Liquid Death you've come to expect overt the years as they have basically made a soap specifically for "psychos." (Actually, we're a bit surprised they didn't release this soap a month ago and took full advantage of Halloween, considering the branding and everything tied to it.) As you can see here, the soap is a bar, much like they've done in the past with previous collaborations, only with the added benefit that each one has been made with a bit of their branded water puored into the ingredients.

Those looking to get their hands on one can only do it through their website, as they're selling them for $8 a piece, or in a three-pack for $24. May seem pricy, but we've had some of their soaps before and they last a long while. If it stands like previous collabs, you'll only see the soap around for a limited time before its retired. To mark the occasion, the company decided to make one of their dark humor commercials to sell it, which you can check out above.

Liquid Death x Dr. Squatch's Dirt Murderer

The soap industry has sadly ignored a key demographic for centuries: psychos. That's why we're proud to launch this limited edition Liquid Death soap from the soap legends at Dr. Squatch. Each bar contains real Liquid Death Mountain Water inside. It's the only natural soap made for hard-working psychopaths like you. Prepare yourself for the most killer clean of your life. Infused with the cleansing powers of Dead Sea Salt and Liquid Death Mountain Water, Dirt Murderer will annihilate stink with the bold, invigorating scents of eucalyptus, juniper, and cedarwood.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!