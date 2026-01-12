Posted in: Fashion, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: e.l.f. Cosmetics, Liquid Death

Liquid Death Teams With e.l.f. For Six New "Lip Embalms"

Liquid Deathhas partnered once again with e.l.f. tp make a new seyt of "Lip Embalms" made with flavors of their various waters

Liquid Death has once again teamed up with e.l.f. Cosmetics for a brand new set of items, as they are releasing six new Lip Embalms shortly. As you can see here, all of them take from the flavors of various waters in the LD line, while also giving you that corpse-ready style. We have more details below as they will go on sale on January 14, with single units going for $8 and all six in a pack for $40.

Liquid Death x e.l.f. – Lip Embalms

A limited-edition lip crypt featuring all 6 flavors of Lip Embalms, inspired by your fave Liquid Death flavors. Dry lips' thirst nightmare. Bury your parched pout with 6 limited-edition Lip Embalms inspired by your fave Liquid Death flavors, plus a keepsake coffin you won't find anywhere else. Each Lip Embalm helps hydrates lips to soothe the torment of dryness and resurrect your pout with killer moisture and shine.

Lightweight formula helps hydrates lips to soothe the torment of dryness

Sheer, natural-looking tint brings lips back to life

Squeeze tube and slanted tip applicator for easy application on the go

Fueled by ingredients like hyaluronic acid and squalane

Available in 6 thirst-murdering Liquid Death flavors: Mountain Water, Severed Lime, Killer Cola, Doctor Death, Rest in Peach & Sweet Reaper

"Normalize the bizarre. Andy Pearson said those words to me when we created 'Corpse Paint' together," said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. Creating with the team at Liquid Death extended the limits of our imagination. And we've been dreaming together ever since. This collaboration isn't new; it is a continuation of what the people have been clamoring for at the intersection of our two brands-bold, bizarre, and bonkers."

"Our original e.l.f. collab showed how powerful it can be when two brands with strong points of view and passionate fans create something completely unexpected," said Dan Murphy, SVP of Marketing at Liquid Death. "Sequels can be tough because you need to mix the familiar with the unexpected. This campaign certainly has plenty of both."

