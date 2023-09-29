Posted in: Events, Lucca Comics & Games, Pop Culture | Tagged: italy, lucca

Lucca Comics & Games 2023 Announces New Line Of Guests

A new set of guests have been revealed for Lucca Comics & Games 2023, as the festival returns in under six weeks to Lucca, Italy.

This morning, organizers behind Lucca Comics & Games 2023 announced a new set of guests who will be coming to Lucca, Italy, this November. The team has brought in many more representatives from the comic books side of things, which includes a number of manga artists and creators as well, to help fill out the Comics side of the festival. Including being able to snag names such as Frank Miller and Jim Lee as part of this year's festivities. We have a few snippets of today's announcement for you below, as the festival will take place from November 1-5.

"American & European talent attending Lucca Comics & Games includes Garth Ennis, Jim Lee, Frank Miller, Don Rosa, Amélie Fléchais, Craig Thompson, Howard Chaykin, Tony Valente, Luis and Romulo Royo. Many others will attend in a year which looks to bring some of the biggest names in comic art together. Bryan Talbot, Declan Shalvey, Jesse Jacobs and the duo Joe Kelly and Ken Niimura, who are presenting Sergeant Immortal are just some of the incredible names coming to the Italian event this year. The French/Belgian and European scene will be represented by many authors, including Jordi Lafebre, David Rubin, Goran Sudžuka, Martin Panchaud, Elizabeth Pich, and the duo Bastien Vivès and Martin Quenehen with the new 'Corto Maltese' adventure La Reine de Babylone."

"Besides the already announced Naoki Urasawa, Hiro Mashima, Mingwa, and Masaaaki Ninomiya, a further six leading names on the Japanese comics scene will enrich the program. Usamaru Furuya will meet fans and present his work at an exhibition at Palazzo Ducale entitled This Time is Different. Kan Takahama will also present the exhibition Kan Takahama: The Hidden Stories and will meet fans in signing sessions and events. Keigo Shinzo, Shintaro Kago, Eldo Yoshimizu, and Satsuki Yoshino complete the extraordinary presence of Japanese artists at Lucca Comics & Games 2023. Chinese Comic artist Liang Azha, best known as the author and artist of Checkmate! Capture My Heart, Engraved On My Heart, and Starting with a Lie will also be in Lucca for the duration of the festival."

"The festival's outstanding Area Pro, created as a meeting place between publishers and aspiring comic book artists, will be housed in the former Museo del Fumetto and offers young professionals the opportunity to meet with three of the biggest names in the industry worldwide. Portfolio review sessions will be available with CB Cebulski – Marvel's Editor in Chief, Jim Lee – President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics, and Shunsuke Tanaka – editor of Kodansha, one of the most prestigious Japanese publishing houses."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!