George Harrison "My Sweet Lord" Music Video Features All-Star Cast

It seems a bit overdue, especially after 50 years, but one of George Harrison's most memorable and beloved songs in "My Sweet Lord" finally has a music video. The former Beatle, who passed in 2001, recorded the song in 1970. The video to commemorate the anniversary of his album "All Things Must Pass" comes courtesy of director Lance Bangs and is executive produced by Harrison's son Dhani Harrison and David Zonshine. "My Sweet Lord" stars Saturday Night Live alums Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer as "metaphysical special agents" searching for something that can't be seen. Sending them on their way is Star Wars icon, Mark Hamill.

Joining them on their journey are Harrison's friends from Hollywood and New York, including Moshe Kasher, Natasha Leggero, Jeff Lynne, Reggie Watts, Darren Criss, Patton Oswalt, "Weird Al" Yankovic, David Gborie, Sam Richardson, Atsuko Okatsuka, Rosanna Arquette, Brandon Wardell, Joe Walsh, Jon Hamm, Brett Metter, Anders Holm, Rupert Friend, Angus Sampson, Taika Waititi, Eric Wareheim, Tim Heidecker, Kate Micucci, Riki Lindhome, Alyssa Stonoha, Mitra Jouhari, Sandy Honig, Aimee Mullins, Courtney Pauroso, Natalie Palamides, Shepard Fairey, Claudia O'Doherty, Tom Scharpling, Paul Scheer, and Sarah Baker. Dhani, George's wife Olivia Harrison, and former Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr also make cameos.

Awards and Nominations for "All Things Must Pass" and "My Sweet Lord"

"My Sweet Lord" was featured on Harrison's album "All Things Must Pass," which Starr also worked on along with Billy Preston, Eric Clapton, and the group Badfinger. The album was nominated for a Grammy Record of the Year. "My Sweet Lord" reached number 1 on Billboard charts upon its release and achieved Platinum status in the UK and US. Harrison achieved sustained success since his days with the Beatles continuing to play with the likes of Lynne, Tom Petty, The Traveling Wilburys (with Lynne and Petty), Ravi Shankar, and Clapton.