Marvel Comics Create An Agatha Harkness Tarot Card Set

Marvel Comics is putting out an Agatha Harkness Tarot Deck for next summer, courtesy of Andrea Hannah and Brittany Horn.

She's come a long way since she was the witchy governess of the Fantastic Four, created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee. Now Insight Editions is putting out an Agatha Tarot Deck for next summer, courtesy of Insight Editions. It is written by novelist and astrologer Andrea Hannah. And drawn by Brittany Horn, who worked on Agatha All Along as an assistant to showrunner Jac Schaeffer, as well as working in similar roles for Marvel on She Hulk, Ms Marvel, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Ms. Marvel, Loki and for DC on The Suicide Squad. It's not the first time they have put out a Marvel tarot deck, but it's the first one to be so… focused. It will be published on the 8th of July 2025.

"Harness the magic of your tarot practice with this illustrated tarot deck, inspired by the very deck seen in Marvel Television's new series Agatha All Along! Every witch needs their tarot­—and now, tarot enthusiasts can explore their destiny with this distinctive take on the traditional 78-card tarot deck, infused with all the magic of the Marvel Television universe. Follow the Witches' Road alongside Agatha and her coven with this deck, featuring stunning artwork pulled directly from Marvel Television's hit series, Agatha All Along, and inspired by the show's memorable characters and moments. Rendered in a classic style, this full deck of major and minor arcana includes a detailed guidebook, and is the perfect familiar for witches and wiccans, regardless of experience."

BEAUTIFULLY ILLUSTRATED: Each card features a full-color illustration of a character or element from the show, including Agatha Harkness and exciting new characters, making it a must-have for fans.

COMPLETE TAROT EXPERIENCE: This deluxe set of 78 cards, modeled after the Rider Waite Deck, consists of both major and minor arcana—perfect for both anyone beginning their tarot practice and experienced practitioners and worthy of in-depth exploration.

DETAILED GUIDEBOOK: Includes a 128-page guidebook with explanations of each card's meaning and simple spreads for easy readings.

GREAT GIFT: Packaged in a deluxe gift box, the Agatha All Along Tarot Deck and Guidebook makes a thoughtful gift for significant people.

