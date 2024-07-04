Posted in: Current News, Pop Culture | Tagged: George Ioannides, Guys And Dolls, london

Who At Marvel/DC/Lucasfilm/Warner Will Cast George Ioannides First?

I went to see Guys And Dolls at the Bridge Theatre in London last week, which starred George Ioannides as Sky Masterson.

I went to see Guys And Dolls at the Bridge Theatre in London last week for a ridiculously low price. An amazing immersive version of the Broadway classic, the cast is full of amazing turns and tricks, and I found myself elevated on stage for five seconds while the Dolls admired my cologne. It was that kind of show. Full of characters and caricatures, and I was gratified, as a portly fellow in my fifties, that there were plenty of plus-sized and older folks in the cast, grounding what might be seen as whimsy into a reality one could believe in for three hours, especially when you were part of the action.

But one of the actors, definitely not portly or older, stood out as the kind that Hollywood banks on to deliver lines in big sci-fi fantasy shows with both convincing reality but also smouldering good looks and an already-worked-out frame in which to… frame them. And that, at Guys And Dolls, was absolutely George Ioannides – or Yorgos Ioannides – playing one of the leads, Sky Masterson. 100% an operator, a con man, and a player, but also absolutely believable as someone that a Sergeant in the Salvation Army could fall for despite her best intentions.

So how come he isn;t in such a production already? Well, George Ioannides treads the stage. He hasn't yet made it onto the screen. The first time anyone gives him a chance and lets him stare meaningly and longingly into the camera, certain people's sexualities are going to be set one way or another. Do you want another Tony Stark? Loki? Poldark? Sherlock Holmes? Dick Grayson? Jon Snow? Edward? You know the type. I'd look here first. And because he hasn't touched the screen yet, you'll get him for a bargain until his agent has the chance to renegotiate for the sequel. Hey, and you know he can do a convincing New York accent, I asked some actual New Yorkers in the audience who presumed that's where he was from.

George Ioannides will happen for someone. The only question is who will be first? So yes, absolutely, see Guys And Dolls, choose the immersive tickets if you can (though absolutely take a seat around the Hot Box raised stage in the interval, and order a drink. for a truly immersive experience). And then, if you are a casting director, you can pay me a small percentage as a finder's fee…

