Meeting Jurassic World: Dominion at London's Trafalgar Square

This morning I woke up nice and early, joining the kids on their trip to school, to then continue mine onwards and upwards to London's Trafalgar Square for the Jurassic World: Dominion pop-up event. Avoiding the tourists and lions, it is there to show off pops from the movie, arranged in a realistic fashion, as one might if one were excavating London's Trafalgar Square for dinosaurs while also providing running commentary of dinosaur spotting in and around London's centre. And while you were at it, coming across an interactive version of the Gigantosaurus on the steps of the National Gallery, eating the pigeons. Here's a few photos and a couple of TikToks over what I found there… sadly I discovered that there are no actual dinosaurs dotted around London as the map below suggests. Good thing too, as I was ready to take to a Boris Bike to Hyde Park to find out for myself. I mean, there are at the Science Museum obviously. Hmm, I might go and do that anyway…

Jurassic World Dominion is directed and co-written by Colin Trevorrow, alongside writers Emily Carmichael and Derek Connolly. The sixth Jurassic Park movie, it is intended as a finale to the franchise. The film stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, BD Wong, Omar Sy, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, and Daniella Pineda playing previous roles from the franchise, as well as DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Campbell Scott, Scott Haze, and Dichen Lachman, new to the movies. Jurassic World Dominion premiered in Mexico City two days ago and will be released in the UK and USA on the 23rd of May on the 10th of June.