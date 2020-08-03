Metallica Mondays Celebrates James Hetfield's Birthday This Week

Metallica, like most of the music industry right now, is off the road. To help fans pass the time, they are introducing #MetallicaMondays on their YouTube and Facebook page every Monday night at 8 PM EST. Each Monday, they will post a set in its entirety. It is a neat idea, and this week the boys present their show from Dallas, TX, on August 3rd, 2000. it is James Hetfield's birthday, and this show was to make up for a date he had to miss on that year's Summer Sanitarium tour. Look out for pies! Metallica was really on a high at this point, and this hits filled set should be an enjoyable one. Check out the setlist below.

Metallica Setlist August 3rd, 2000

Creeping Death

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Seek and Destroy

Fade to Black

Fuel

Sad But True

No Leaf Clover

King Nothing

Mastertarium

Battery

ENCORE

Nothing Else Matters

I Disappear

One

ENCORE #2

Turn the Page

Enter Sandman

ENCORE #3

Last Caress

So What

Die, Die My Darling

Donate if You Can

"While we're all doing our part and staying home, we find ourselves missing live music, so how about we dive back into a few of our favorite shows at a socially responsible distance? Not to sound too cheesy, but now more than ever, we're in this together, and staying connected is how we'll get through it. With that in mind, we're bringing a series of Live Metallica shows right to your couch!"

During every single one of these Metallica live shows, the band is accepting donations to its All Within My Hands foundation. Especially now, programs like these are in need as they do their part to help provide meals, personal protection equipment, band crews who are out of work, and more with relief. Read more about the foundation here.