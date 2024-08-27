Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Mountain Dew, MTN DEW

Mountain Dew Is Offering Free Drinks To Anyone In The MST

Mountain Dew wants you to pay some respect to the Mountain Time Zone by offering up a free Dew whenever you pass through the MST

PepsiCo has revealed a new promotion this week for Mountain Dew, as they are offering people in the Mountain Time Zone some free drinks. Let's be real: the MST is the least thought time zone in the U.S. (I know it all too well because I live here, and we often get confused for Central or Pacific.) So Mountain Dew wants to fix that by giving you a reason to remember it. Starting today and running all the way until the end of the year, you can register on a specific website to get free Dew while you're in one of the MST states. Montana, Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, and yes, even Arizona, despite being on "their own" timeframe an hour behind the rest of them. We have more details from the company below.

Mountain Dew In The MST

People who live in the Mountain Time Zone are +6% more cheerful than the typical American, according to measurement platform StatSocial. That's why Mountain Dew, a brand born in the great outdoors, and its new brand character, "The Mountain Dude," are on a mission to own mountain time by helping fans get outside and Do The Dew; whether they're visiting the Mountain Time Zone or moving there with friends. This also marks the first time in history a brand has officially, unofficially owned a time zone. When it comes to Mountain Time, who wouldn't be happier in a time zone that is close to nature where the sights, sounds, and smells of the mountains clear your mind and help you boldly live free. Mountain Dew is continuing to lean into its rich history of engaging with fans outdoors and encouraging all to gather with their crew and live life to the fullest.

As the owner of the Mountain Time Zone, Mountain Dew is encouraging people to embrace Mountain Time with a free Mountain Dew in hand by geofencing the entire time zone! From August 27 through December 31, 2024, anyone who crosses into Mountain Time – whether by plane, train, automobile or on foot – gets a free Mountain Dew as long as they previously registered on WelcometoMTNTime.com by entering their email address. Once across the time zone line, consumers can redeem for a free Mountain Dew by revisiting the website, and can even set a reminder for an upcoming trip!

