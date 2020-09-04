NARUTO X DIM MAK: Steve Aoki Joins Viz Media for Exclusive Streetwear

Acclaimed music producer and DJ Steve Aoki and VIZ Media have teamed up to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Masashi Kishimoto's classic manga series Naruto Shippuden with "NARUTO x DIM MAK". Aoki's streetwear fashion brand will be bringing out a limited edition line of Naruto Shippuden apparel on September 5th.

The new line consists of a variety of both short sleeve and long sleeve t-shirts and sweatshirts supported by Champion, with exclusive artwork from the Naruto series.

Aoki, the superstar DJ, producer, and music executive, has always been a consummate Japanese Manga aficionado and became a Naruto Shippuden fan when he discovered the series. Masashi Kishimoto's popular series is a coming of age fantasy epic about the life of young Naruto, who is determined to gain recognition from his peers by transforming from an underdog to a powerful ninja leader. The series made a lasting impression on Aoki, reminding him of the mantra and ethos for his brand, DIM MAK Collection: "Do it yourself…by any means necessary."

"I didn't realize it when I was young, but I have always been inherently drawn to manga because I saw myself in them. Now, I want to bridge my Japanese heritage and American upbringing in as many projects as possible," Aoki said when he decided to incorporate Naruto's legacy into this new DIM MAK Collection drop.

Naruto has sold over 300 million copies worldwide. The series ran for over 500 episodes. Naruto originally debuted in ​Weekly Shonen Jump​ and has since become the 4th best-selling manga of all time.

Due to the impacts of COVID-19 on the annual ComicCon San Diego live-event, this collectible merchandise will now be made available for purchase exclusively at ​www.dimmakcollection.com​ on September 5th, 2020 at 12pm EDT.