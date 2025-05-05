Posted in: Nerd Food | Tagged: California Pizza Kitchen, California Pizza Kitchen Frozen, pizza

California Pizza Kitchen Frozen Launches Dill Pickle Pizza

A new geeky option has come to the California Pizza Kitchen Frozen selection, as they have launched the new Dill Pickle Pizza

This innovative pizza combines crispy thin crust, real dill pickles, creamy garlic sauce, and mozzarella cheese.

Inspired by the viral pickle flavor trend of 2025, CPK takes adventurous tastebuds on a tangy new journey.

Perfect for pickle lovers, this at-home pizza delivers restaurant-quality flavors in a unique combination.

California Pizza Kitchen Frozen, the at-home version of CPK's lineup of menu items, has a new one on the market with the launch of the Dill Pickle Pizza. In what is probably one of the geekier menu offerings they've made, they've thrown pickles and pizza for this new innovation to the lineup, in what they're calling "prime pickle season." The pizza does provide something interesting in that they've mixed their usual cheesy pizza and essentially given it a bit of a tangy flavor for a new combination. Whether that's your kind of meal or not, that's up to you, but pickle lovers will probably dig it. You can read more about it below as it will be a Target exclusive when it hits shelves this month.

California Pizza Kitchen Frozen – Dill Pickle Pizza

With pickles being one of the 'it' flavors of 2025, the Dill Pickle Pizza is ready to wow tastebuds. This restaurant-style 'za features real dill pickles, rich mozzarella cheese and flavorful dill seasoning over a creamy garlic sauce all on top of a crispy thin crust. Our frozen pizzas deliver the same irresistible taste you love from the comfort of your own kitchen.

"We're always looking for new and exciting flavor ideas to inspire our next pizzas," said Michelle Hlivka, Brand Manager for California Pizza Kitchen Frozen. "As we continue to see the ongoing and quite debatable pickle craze taking over the culinary world, we knew we could deliver this "it" flavor while showcasing our dedication to the exploration of exceptional taste. Between the tangy crunch of dill pickles, rich mozzarella cheese and dill over a creamy garlic sauce, this is the California Pizza Kitchen Frozen take on the viral flavor profile you can enjoy at home. What can I say? It's kind of a big dill!"

