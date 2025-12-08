Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: cookies, Nestlé Toll House

Nestlé Toll House Has Released Three Limited-Edition Holiday Doughs

Nestlé Toll House has created three new cookie doughs for the holidays, all of which are limited edition and only around for a short time

If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit with your baking skills, Nestlé Toll House has three new geeky treats available in the form of limited-edition Holiday Doughs. As you can see from the promo image, they've created a couple of special Christmas-themed doughs with Santa's Cookie and Peppermint Cocoa, while also working with Mars to create a special M&M's Minis cookie dough, all of which have been designed to be easy-to-bake in a hurry. We have mroe details about all three below as they'll only be on shelves for a few weeks.

Nestlé Toll House 2025 Limited-Edition Holiday Doughs

Each 14 oz. pack makes 20 cookies and is available now at retailers nationwide for an MSRP of $3.86 (retail price may vary).

Nestlé Toll House Peppermint Cocoa Cookie Dough : This all-new festive dough features rich cocoa cookie dough and swirled red and white peppermint chunks in the perfect blend of chocolate and cool mint.

: This all-new festive dough features rich cocoa cookie dough and swirled red and white peppermint chunks in the perfect blend of chocolate and cool mint. Nestlé Toll House Milk Chocolate M&M'S Minis Holiday Sugar Cookie Dough : This beloved, limited-edition flavor returns with Nestlé Toll House sugar cookie dough and red and green holiday M&M'S Minis in a treat that's as fun to make as it is to share.

: This beloved, limited-edition flavor returns with Nestlé Toll House sugar cookie dough and red and green holiday M&M'S Minis in a treat that's as fun to make as it is to share. Nestlé Toll House Santa's Cookie Dough: This rich brown butter-flavored dough with milk chocolate morsels is made with 100% real chocolate. These cookies bring an indulgent twist on the classic Nestlé Toll House chocolate chip cookie, plus a dash of holiday magic in every bite—festive sprinkles included. Even Santa can't resist!

"Many of the best memories around the holidays connect to baking at home with Nestlé Toll House," said Kate Boeding, head of marketing at Nestlé Toll House. "Our limited-edition holiday doughs will inspire families to continue longstanding traditions or create a new one around the table—one cookie, one memory, and one bite of magic at a time."

