New Sparking Water Line Bubly Burst Launched By PepsiCo

Bubly has a brand new line of waters with a different kind of flavor and approach, as Bubly Burst is now out on the market.

PepsiCo has launched a new line of sparkling waters from their Bubly flavors, as you can now get your hands on the new Bubly Burst bottles. This is essentially a new set of flavors with the goal of spicing up sparking water and making it more of an on-the-go kind of item than a canned beverage. Will it attract those who aren't into sparking water or don't find what's on the market all that palatable? We shall see in time as its definitely a step in a different direction compared to other brands. We have more info from the company below, along with a quote from the announcement, as you can currently get them at your local grocer and convenience stores.

Bubly Burst

The new Bubly Burst is a refreshing, flavor-forward, lightly sweetened sparkling water beverage with bold fruit flavors, bright colors, zero added sugar, and minimal calories. Beyond the new flavor experience, Bubly Burst brings consumers the same fun and playfulness as the core Bubly brand with cheeky sayings and friendly salutations on the bottle and cap. As delicious as it is fun and fizzy, the new Bubly Burst is available in six delightful flavors including: Triple Berry, Peach Mango, Watermelon Lime, Pineapple Tangerine, Cherry Lemonade, and Tropical Punch. All flavors are just 10 calories or less, with no added sugar, a burst of fruit flavor, and available in 100% recycled PET single-serve 16.9oz bottles.

"Since we created and launched the Bubly brand six years ago, Bubly has taken the sparkling water category by storm – skyrocketing to the #1 brand in awareness, and the #1 most preferred sparkling water brand in the marketplace. As the category has become more mainstream, new consumers are coming into the space looking for solutions that have a stronger and slightly sweeter taste than a typical sparkling water, while maintaining many of the same credentials that the sparkling water category is known for today. That is what Bubly Burst is bringing to the table – sparkling water with a delicious burst of fruit flavor, all brought about in a way that only the Bubly brand can," said Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer – Pepsi and Sparkling Water.

