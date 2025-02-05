Nutella Celebrates World Nutella Day With Special Content

Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Ferrero, Nutella

Ferrero is celebrating World Nutella Day by holding a special contest, along with some other activations you can take part in. Partnering with Loungefly, they have started a special contest with prizes to be given away to those who participate by day's end, including a special backpack, among other items. They've also launched a special cafe in Chicago for those in the area who wish to celebrate. We have more details below.

World Nutella Day 2025

Fans can add "Nutella" in their social media bio and let @Nutella know by tagging a screenshot of their bio via Instagram stories for the chance to win an exclusive Loungefly Nutella Mini Backpack, designed to resemble everyone's favorite hazelnut spread and iconic jar design. For fans who need some creative inspiration, this year they can request a custom social bio from Nutella in the days leading up to the global celebration.

Nutella fans in Chicago will also be able to celebrate World Nutella Day at the Nutella Cafe on Michigan Avenue by receiving 20% off their purchase with proof "Nutella" is in their social media bio, enjoying an exclusive menu item, World Nutella Day crepe with strawberries and bananas, and having the chance to purchase the Loungefly Nutella Mini Backpack, while supplies last. The Loungefly Nutella Mini Backpack will also be available for purchase on Amazon in the coming weeks. Nutella fans can share their love for Nutella on X (formerly known as Twitter) by tagging @Nutelladay, as well as on their personal Facebook and Instagram pages by using the hashtag #WorldNutellaDay.

"World Nutella Day is always such a special moment for the brand as we're able to celebrate and spotlight our passionate community of fans who spread their love for Nutella all year long," said Noah Szporn, senior vice president of spreads at Ferrero North America. "Through our partnership with Loungefly, this year, we're excited to give our fans a new way to show their love for Nutella by wearing it right on their backs."

