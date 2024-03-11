Posted in: Books, Dungeons & Dragons, Pop Culture | Tagged: d&d, Of Dice And Men, Simon & Schuster

Of Dice and Men Is Receiving A New Edition For D&D's 50th

Simon & Schuster will be releasing a new edition of the book Of Dice and Men, tied to the 50th Anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons.

Article Summary Simon & Schuster announces a new edition of Of Dice and Men for D&D's 50th.

David M. Ewalt's book explores the history and impact of Dungeons & Dragons.

The updated edition includes new chapters and a foreword by Joe Manganiello.

Of Dice and Men details D&D's journey from ancient Europe to modern times.

Simon & Schuster revealed that they will be releasing a new edition of the book Of Dice and Men: The Story of Dungeons & Dragons and The People Who Play It. Penned by David M. Ewalt, the book is basically a look into the story of how one of the biggest TTRPGs in the world came to be, from the humble roots of its creators to the forming of TSR and through a number of trials and tribulations that took place until the game became a phenomenon. This version has been updated and given new chapters and comes with a new foreword from Joe Manganiello. We have more info below as the new version of the book comes out tomorrow, March 12.

Of Dice and Men

Even if you've never played Dungeons & Dragons, you probably know someone who has: the game has had a profound influence on our culture, and 2014 marks the intriguing role-playing phenomenon's 40th anniversary. Released decades before the Internet and social media, Dungeons & Dragons inspired one of the original nerd subcultures and is still revered by more than 30 million fans. Now, the authoritative history and magic of the game are revealed by an award-winning journalist and lifelong D&D player.

In Of Dice and Men, David Ewalt describes the development of Dungeons & Dragons from the game's origins on the battlefields of ancient Europe through the hysteria that linked it to satanic rituals and teen suicides to its apotheosis as father of the modern video-game industry. As he chronicles the surprising history of the game's origins (a history largely unknown even to hardcore players) and examines D&D's lasting impact, Ewalt weaves laser-sharp subculture analysis with his own present-day gaming experiences, "writing about the world of fantasy role-playing junkies with intelligence, dexterity, and even wisdom" (Ken Jennings). An enticing blend of history, journalism, narrative, and memoir, Of Dice and Men sheds light on America's most popular form of collaborative entertainment.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!