Old El Paso Releases New Birria & Breakfast Taco Kits

Old El Paso now has two quick fix options for geeks who hate to cook, as they've made two new taco kits for Birria and Breakfast

General Mills decided to make two new Old El Paso taco kits for those looking for a quick taco meal, as they now have Breakfast and Birria options. As far as nerd food options go, this is pretty much up there as about all you need to do is cool the meat and follow the small amount of instructions, and you immediately have either option as a quick bite. We have more info on both here as they're now on the market.

Old El Paso Birria Taco Kit

Birria – a slow-stewed dish featuring tender beef simmered in an aromatic blend of spices, served with a rich, flavorful broth for dipping – has taken over menus, social feeds, and home kitchens alike. With more than 1 million Instagram post hashtags featuring "birria," Old El Paso is making it easier than ever for families to enjoy this trending favorite any night of the week. The new Old El Paso Birria Taco Kit brings the bold, savory flavors of birria to any night of the week – with a shorter prep time and less hassle in the kitchen. Each kit has what you need to help bring this classic to life at home, including 10 soft tortillas, Old El Paso's signature Tex-Mex seasoning, and a smoky, creamy chipotle sauce to drizzle on top. Simply add your choice of meat and toppings for a restaurant-worthy birria experience made simple.

Breakfast Taco Kit

Old El Paso is also making mornings easier and more flavorful with the launch of the Breakfast Taco Kit. This all-in-one kit includes six soft tortillas, a rich and creamy green chile sauce, and a velvety queso cheese sauce to add that perfect kick and creaminess to every bite. Add your favorite protein and toppings to create a flavorful and satisfying breakfast that will jump-start your day with deliciousness and ease.

