Ore-Ida Has Released a New Pair of French Fry Skis

Ore-Ida has taken skiing teaching to the next level by literally making a pair of French Fry Skis with the help of Fischer Sports

In what feels like a callback to teaching the kids how to ski, Kraft Heinz has partnered with Fischer Sports to release the Ore-Ida French Fry Skis. As you can see from the image here, the company has made a pair of skis that look just like their crinkle cut fries, as you strap them to your feet and head down the mountain with a larger-than-life pair of fries helping you down. The skis are being offered in five sizes: 142cm, 152cm, 162cm, 172cm, and 182cm, with a two-year warranty on them. We have more details about them below as they will go on sale on February 1.

If you have ever learned to ski, you know that the major moment of graduating from "pizza" to "French Fry" is ski culture's unofficial rite of passage of evolving from the basics to moving with confidence. And now, for the first time ever, skiers can quite literally "French fry" on French fries. Ore-Ida French Fry Skis are limited-edition skis inspired by the brand's iconic crinkle cut French fries created in collaboration with premium ski brand, Fischer Sports.

Ore-Ida French Fry Skis bring Ore-Ida's crinkle cut look to real ski gear and slope-ready performance, complete with bold ridges, a golden fry-inspired design, and a ketchup-red backdrop.

Ore-Ida French Fry Skis will be available for purchase in a range of sizes beginning February 1, 2026, for $250 a pair at Amazon and select retailers in Oregon and Idaho, including Mountain Shop and PK's Skis and Sports, while supplies last.

To celebrate the launch, Ore-Ida will be popping up at X Games 2026 in Aspen Snowmass for the weekend of 1/23 – 1/25, inviting skiers to demo Ore-Ida French Fry Skis, make golden memories on the slopes, and warm up after runs with hot, crispy Ore-Ida fries.

