Ore-Ida Has Released a New Pair of French Fry Skis
Ore-Ida has taken skiing teaching to the next level by literally making a pair of French Fry Skis with the help of Fischer Sports
In what feels like a callback to teaching the kids how to ski, Kraft Heinz has partnered with Fischer Sports to release the Ore-Ida French Fry Skis. As you can see from the image here, the company has made a pair of skis that look just like their crinkle cut fries, as you strap them to your feet and head down the mountain with a larger-than-life pair of fries helping you down. The skis are being offered in five sizes: 142cm, 152cm, 162cm, 172cm, and 182cm, with a two-year warranty on them. We have more details about them below as they will go on sale on February 1.
Ore-Ida French Fry Skis
-
Ore-Ida French Fry Skis bring Ore-Ida's crinkle cut look to real ski gear and slope-ready performance, complete with bold ridges, a golden fry-inspired design, and a ketchup-red backdrop.
-
Ore-Ida French Fry Skis will be available for purchase in a range of sizes beginning February 1, 2026, for $250 a pair at Amazon and select retailers in Oregon and Idaho, including Mountain Shop and PK's Skis and Sports, while supplies last.
-
To celebrate the launch, Ore-Ida will be popping up at X Games 2026 in Aspen Snowmass for the weekend of 1/23 – 1/25, inviting skiers to demo Ore-Ida French Fry Skis, make golden memories on the slopes, and warm up after runs with hot, crispy Ore-Ida fries.