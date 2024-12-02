Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Chex, general mills, peanuts

Peanuts Characters Will Adorne Chex Boxes For The Holidays

Characters from the iconic Peanuts comic strip have taken up resicency on Chex cereal boxes for the remainder of the holidays

Article Summary Peanuts characters now grace Chex cereal boxes for festive fun.

Collect all five limited-edition Chex boxes featuring Peanuts.

Explore creative Chex Mix recipes for sweet and savory cravings.

Buy three boxes to snag a nostalgic Chex x Peanuts Holiday Tin.

General Mills has partnered with Peanuts Worldwide to bring the iconic cartoon strip characters to boxes of Chex for the holidays. You may have already seen some of these appearing on store shelves, but now that we're past Thanksgiving and in full swing of Christmas owning December, you'll find Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Pigpen, and Snoopy & Woodstock on the boxes of Rice, Chocolate, Wheat, Cinnamon, and Corn Chex.

There's nothing really super major promotional to this; it's basically a chance for the two brands to collaborate over the holidays and encourage you to make a Chex Mix of your own for holiday parties with friends and family or just to have as cereal or a snack. On the special website made for this, they have loaded it with several different kinds of Chex Mix recipes, both for those looking for something savory and something sweet, depending on what your mood is. Better yet, these aren't the recipes you can find pre-bagged, so they're a little more creative. What's more, there's a chance for you to get a Peanuts holiday tin, which we have details from the team below.

Chex & Peanuts

Whether you're preparing Chex Party Mix to take to a family party or for a festive movie night in, what better way to embrace decades of holiday family traditions than with a delicious mix to share with loved ones! Fans can collect all five limited-edition boxes of Chex starring your favorite Peanuts characters, like Charlie Brown on Corn Chex, Snoopy on Rice Chex, and Pig Pen on Chocolate Chex. If you buy three cereals at one time, you can receive a limited-edition, nostalgic Chex x Peanuts Holiday Tin – perfect for bringing Chex Party Mix to any holiday celebration.

