Pepsi Pineapple To Be Sold At Little Caesars Over The Summer

Should pineapple be on your pizza or in your soda? Pepsi and Little Caesars will test both as Pepsi Pineapple makes a return.

PepsiCo revealed a new flavor hitting the summertime as Pepsi Pineapple is going to be sold at Little Caesars locations for the rest of the Summer. Technically, this isn't the first time we've seen the flavor, as it was first introduced back in 2020. A few years ago, it was also a limited-time seller and was practically a best-seller until it ended, and no word was mentioned if they'd ever bring it back. Now we know as they will be pairing it with pizza for the next couple of months as they looking for combined that sweet cola flavor with the food from Little Caesars. This is an exclusive item sold only at their locations in a one-of-a-kind 16 oz. can that's been co-branded. We got the official pitch and a couple of quotes below from today's announcement as you'll start seeing them on July 17th.

"Pizza has long been the center of the polarizing question, 'Does pineapple belong on pizza?' Now, Pepsi and Little Caesars are ensuring that no matter where fans stand on the answer, everyone can enjoy pineapple and their pizza. Inspired by fans' love of the fruit and its delicious flavor, Pepsi and Little Caesars are teaming up to give pineapple lovers a refreshing way to be enthusiastic about their favorite fruit. Starting July 17, and for a limited time only, Little Caesars customers can get the Pineapple Pair-Up Combo, which includes a 16-ounce Pepsi Pineapple and a Large 2-Topping Thin Crust Pizza when purchased online for just $9.99.

"There's always a passionate discussion surrounding pineapple on pizza," said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer, Little Caesars. "Together with Pepsi, we're satisfying ALL pineapple lovers, regardless of how they feel about it as a pizza topping. The Pineapple Pair-Up Combo gives our customers an exclusive opportunity to enjoy the tropical taste on their Thin Crust pizza, in their Pepsi, or both."'

"Little Caesars fans appreciate great flavor, and whether they like pineapple on their pizza or not, we're confident Pepsi Pineapple will be unapologetically enjoyed by their customers everywhere," said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Global Foodservice.

