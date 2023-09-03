Posted in: Automotive, Pop Culture | Tagged: Porsche, Porsche Design

Porsche Design Reveals 60Y Porsche 911 Collection

Porsche Design has revealed several new accessories you can snag from their 60Y Porsche 911 Collection, from gaming to fashion.

Porsche Design has revealed an all-new series of items and accessories for you to show your love for the company with the 60Y Porsche 911 Collection. This collection has some weird and interesting items included in the mix, including a gaming chair, a mouse shaped like a car, a pair of sunglasses, a keychain (seen here), a high-quality wristwatch, a hat, a teddy bear, two different coffee-drinking options, and two pairs of shoes with a classic look and a modern look. We have more info from the company about the new collection below, as all of these items will be available starting on October 15.

"The Porsche 911 has been the epitome of exciting design and engineering for 60 years now. Designed by the young Ferdinand Alexander Porsche and his team, the sports car that was initially named the 901 captured the hearts of car lovers. The icon has continued to evolve over the past six decades. From 1963 to the present day, eight generations of the legendary Porsche have emerged, making it clear that standing still is never an option for a sports car manufacturer. Permanent optimization for even more performance on the racetrack and everyday comfort is part of the 911's recipe for success. Porsche is commemorating the 60th anniversary with a limited special edition of the legendary sports car: the new 911 S/T. To celebrate the occasion, Porsche Design is presenting a unique collection featuring a limited-edition chronograph, Retro and Heritage sneakers, eyewear, leather jackets, polo shirts, accessories, and originals for the home or office – timeless, classic yet modern with elegant details and high-quality materials in an exclusive anniversary design."

