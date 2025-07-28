Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: general mills, Progresso

Progresso Launches New Pitmaster Protein-Filled Soup Line

Progresso has a new set of soups out on the market with Progresso Pitmaster, giving you more protein and a summer cookout taste

Each can delivers 14g or more of protein, making these soups a hearty, filling meal option.

Flavors include Grilled Chicken & Fire Roasted Corn, Steakhouse-Style Steak & Bean, and more.

Pitmaster soups feature smoky broths, juicy meats, roasted vegetables, and bold, satisfying tastes.

General Mills has a new line of soups from Progresso out on the market, as they have created the new Progresso Pitmaster flavors. This is an interesting lineup of flavors as they have gone above and beyond to make it so you have a soup with a ton of protein in it, so it feels like you're getting more of a meal out of a soup, while also giving them distinct flavors that feel like you're eating at a summer cookout. Depending on where you shop, you'll see they cost just a little extra than your average can of Progresso, which is kind of expected. This feels like a super nerdy food that needs to stay as it's something you can heat up quickly for a meal. We have more info about the flavors below as they're on store shelves now.

Progresso Pitmaster

Progresso Pitmaster is a bold new line of BBQ-inspired, protein-loaded soups that capture the flavor of a summer cookout, without the hours of prep or grill cleanup. Packed with juicy meats, roasted vegetables and 14g of protein or more per can, these are Progresso's boldest soups yet.

BBQ-Style: Grilled Chicken & Fire Roasted Corn – 20g of protein per can, tender chicken and sweet fire-roasted corn in one smoky, satisfying combo.

Hearty Smokehouse-Style: Steak & Potatoes with Roasted Vegetables – Tender steak, melt-in-your-mouth potatoes, and roasted veggies in a savory, smoky broth with 16g of protein per can.

Sausage & Beer Cheese with Potatoes – Creamy, pub-style soup with hearty sausage, bold beer cheese broth, and satisfying potatoes, packing 14g of protein in every can.

Smokehouse-Style: Grilled Chicken & Potato with Roasted Vegetables – A classic BBQ combo in soup form – chicken, corn, and fire-roasted vegetables with 16g of protein per can and an irresistible smoky flavor.

Steakhouse-Style: Steak & Bean – Loaded with 20g of protein per can, hearty steak, beans, and vegetables come together for a steakhouse-inspired meal in a can.

