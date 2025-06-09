Posted in: Games, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: Mars Wrigley, Razer, Razer Respawn

Razer Announces New Respawn Line With Mars Wrigley

Razer is bringing back the Respawn line of food items for gamers, partnering with Mars Wrigley for several gum-related options

Razer is bringing back their Respawn brand of gamer food items in a new partnership, as they've teamed with Mars Wrigley for some new gum items. As you can see here, the two will work to add a new set of gums to the market, including Cool Mint and Watermelon flavors of their Recharge gum, along with Blackberry and Mango flavors for their breath mints. The two laid out more info in their announcement, which we have parts of for you here, as they'll be hitting the market soon!

Razer Respawn x Mars Wrigley

Originally conceived as an April Fool's Day joke, Respawn was launched by Razer as a pilot project that quickly gained popularity with its innovative mental performance drink mix line. Following this success, Razer collaborated with Mars to tap into their snacking expertise and launch a second pilot product with their 5 Gum brand—Respawn by Razer became the first ever gum for gamers, enriched with B Vitamins and Green Tea Extract.

Due to overwhelmingly positive feedback from consumers and gamers, Razer and Mars have now announced an official joint venture, expanding beyond a test-and-learn to develop a full portfolio of snack products made for gamers, by gamers. This unprecedented partnership between two industry giants marks the first joint venture of its kind for both companies and represents a novel approach to collaboration in the food industry, where major brands from different sectors unite to better serve their customers and redefine how performance and lifestyle intersect in gaming.

Respawn is committed to a gamer-first approach and has actively involved the gaming community throughout the product development process to ensure that every aspect, from ingredients to packaging, meets their needs and preferences. With bold flavors and a brand ethos rooted in immersion, energy, and edginess, Respawn aims to be a gamer lifestyle essential, and not just a convenience, to the millions in the gaming community. Respawn's product lineup includes two categories: gum and mints, featuring deliciously bold flavors to immerse gamers in the heat of battle or offer smooth, mellow flavors for late-night gaming sessions.

