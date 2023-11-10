Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: A Bite Above the Rest, AaronCampbell, Camp Prodigy, Camp Twisted Pine, Caroline Palmer, Chris Lynch, Christine Virnig, City Spies, Drawing Deena, gayle forman, Hena Khan, James Ponti, Michael P. Spradlin, middle grade books, Not Nothing, Simon & Schuster, Walkin' the Dog, Web of the Spider

Simon & Schuster Unveils their 2024 Middle Grade Books Lineup

Simon & Schuster announced their 2024 lineup of Middle Grade books for young readers including the next City Spies book, Drawing Deena, more.

Article Summary Simon & Schuster's 2024 Middle Grade books revealed, including a new City Spies adventure.

Drawing Deena by Hena Khan offers a tender story of artistry and managing anxiety.

Chris Lynch's Walkin' The Dog explores changes and impact through a dog walking business.

From spooky camps to historical fiction, a diverse range of genres awaits young readers.

Simon & Schuster has announced their must-have list of 2024 middle-grade books for young readers. It's a range they're pretty proud of, offering kids a variety of genres and stories that provide fun, escapism, and positive life lessons.

CITY SPIES: MISSION MANHATTAN by James Ponti (on sale February 6, 2024)

In this fifth installment in the New York Times bestselling series from Edgar Award winner James Ponti, the young group of spies take on New York City in another international adventure perfect for fans of Spy School and Mrs. Smith's Spy School for Girls. Amazon MGM Studios is currently developing a global film franchise based on the City Spies series.

And don't miss the launch of James Ponti's all-new middle-grade adventure series, THE SHERLOCK SOCIETY, launching September 4, 2024!

DRAWING DEENA by Hena Khan (on sale February 6, 2024)

From the award-winning author of Amina's Voice and Amina's Song comes a tenderhearted middle-grade novel about a young Pakistani-American artist determined to manage her anxiety and forge her own creative path. Deena is a lovable and relatable character, a young artist who struggles with anxiety, wants her parents to stop fighting and having money woes, and dreams of being a painter like her idol Vincent van Gogh. She learns to stand up against bullies of all ages and that it's okay to ask for help when you need it.

WALKIN' THE DOG by Chris Lynch (on sale March 12, 2024)

A homeschooled boy starts a dog walking business and goes from lone wolf to finding his pack in this funny and moving middle-grade novel about humans being able to change and dogs changing us from acclaimed author Chris Lynch.

CAMP PRODIGY by Caroline Palmer (on sale June 11, 2024)

Perfect for fans of Victoria Jamieson and Raina Telgemeier, this heartwarming middle-grade graphic novel follows two nonbinary kids who navigate anxiety and identity while having fun and forming friendships at their summer orchestra camp. Publishing in simultaneous paperback and hardcover editions!

A BITE ABOVE THE REST by Christine Virnig (on sale August 6, 2024)

A boy moves to a Halloween-themed town only to realize there may be more to the tourist trap than meets the eye in this fast-paced romp of a middle-grade novel perfect for fans of The Last Kids on Earth and Escape from Mr. Lemoncello's Library!

NOT NOTHING by Gayle Forman (on sale August 27, 2024)

In this middle-grade novel from #1 New York Times bestselling author Gayle Forman, a boy who has been assigned to spend his summer volunteering at a senior living facility learns unexpected lessons that change the trajectory of his life. Forman draws on her Jewish heritage and the personal stories of the Holocaust to build a fascinating and inspiring character in the oldest resident at the facility and, through the boy, shows readers that there are important modern-day lessons to be learned from the past.

CAMP TWISTED PINE by Ciera Burch (on sale September 17, 2024)

When eleven-year-old Naomi is forced to go to summer camp, she must figure out what to do when it appears a menacing creature is abducting fellow campers in this spooky new middle grade from the author of Finch House for fans of Whispering Pines and Small Spaces.

WEB OF THE SPIDER #1: RISE OF THE SPIDER by Michael P. Spradlin (on sale September 24, 2024)

Witness the chilling rise of the Nazi Party through the eyes of a ten-year-old boy in this action-packed middle-grade novel for fans of I Survived and A Night Divided. The main characters of this all-new series are a group of friends who oppose the Nazis and are inspired to intervene as the Party takes root in their community. Though readers will know they cannot stop the eventual war, their actions demonstrate the importance of everyday acts of defiance against tyranny and standing up for what you believe in.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!