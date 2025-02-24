Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Sonic Drive-In, Tajín

Sonic Drive-In & Tajín Partner Up For New Slush Flavor

Sonic Drive-In has formed a new partnership with Tajín and made a brand new Slush flavor for those who are obsessed with the spice

Try the Strawberry Mangonada Slush with chili lime zest.

Available nationwide March 3, early access via Sonic App.

Enjoy a sweet, tangy twist from Sonic's Flavorista Favorites.

Those of you who are obsessed with putting Tajín on everything have something new to try out, as Sonic Drive-In has partnered with the company for a new Slush flavor. The new Strawberry Mangonada Slush is being added to their new Flavorista Favorites premium drink lineup, which will hit all of their locations on March 3. We're going to take a wild guess here and say it's going to be fruit-filled with a bit of a punch, complete with some lime seasoning. We have more info about it from today's announcement below.

Sonic Drive-In & Tajín: Strawberry Mangonada Slush

Bursting with bold, irresistible flavor, the Strawberry Mangonada Slush blends juicy strawberries and sweet mangonada syrup, then gives the perfect kick with a sprinkle of Tajín, the iconic chili lime seasoning. This new beverage delivers a sweet and tangy twist that brings the heat in all the right ways, and it starts at just $2.99 for a medium size. The Strawberry Mangonada Slush will be available at Sonic locations nationwide starting March 3, but Sonic App users can gain exclusive early access by placing an order through the app starting today.

"We're always looking to bring excitement to our fans with refreshing, craveable, and unexpected drinks, and by partnering with Tajín to add their signature seasoning flavor to the Strawberry Mangonada Slush, we've done just that," said Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at Sonic. "By combining the juicy sweetness of strawberries and mango with a hint of zesty lime from Tajín Clásico, we've taken classic summer fruit flavors and kicked them up a notch."

"At Tajín, we love bringing bold, authentic flavors to every moment, and the new Strawberry Mangonada Slush at Sonic is the perfect way to experience that sweet and tangy kick," shared Javier Leyva, Director of Tajín USA. "With the signature zest of Tajín Clásico, this refreshing twist on a classic treat is sure to excite taste buds and add a deliciously vibrant touch to any day, while contributing to a great cause."

