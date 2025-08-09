Posted in: Current News, Disney+, Events, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: alien: earth, Natural History Museum

The Natural History Museum Does Alien Earth

The Natural History Museum in London has launched its first exhibition concerning space alongside the upcoming launch of Alien Earth.

Article Summary The Natural History Museum in London unveils its first space-themed exhibition, Alien Earth.

Explore the possibilities of alien life through planetary geology, missions, and extreme environments.

Discover interactive exhibits—touch meteorites, smell planets, and design your own space mission.

Disney+ collaboration brings science fiction to life, with Alien Earth streaming from August 13.

The Natural History Museum in London has launched its first exhibition concerning Space, normally the preserve of the Science Museum next door. But with a bit of funding from Disney+ and the upcoming launch of Alien Earth (I've seen the first six episodes, very entertaining, far more Aliens than anything that has come after), they have put together an exhibition on the possibilities of xenobiology or extra-terrestrial life, what might have been and what may still be, via geology of planets, our plans to visit them, a history of our own word, and how life just finds a way. And we got a guided tour from a geologist working on the Mars mission… so nothing do do with Alien Earth, really, but they did have an egg from the show… and a recommendation of the sci-fi that gets it the most right, The Andromeda Strain by Michael Crichton and to some extent the first adaptation of it… YouTube above and split up TikToks below. And Alien Earth coming to Disney+ on the 13th of August.

"Touch a piece of Mars, wrap your hands around a fragment of the Moon and snap a selfie with the Allende meteorite, which – at 4.567 billion years old – is even older than Earth! Today, there's more evidence than ever before to suggest that life could exist beyond Earth. Our newest exhibition explores the big question – are we alone in the universe? Travel from Earth's extreme environments out into space, stopping off at asteroids, Mars, the icy moons of Jupiter and Saturn and planets beyond our solar system in the search for life. Smell planets, touch parts of our solar system, design your own space mission and see what scientists believe could be out there in our out-of-this-world exhibition. Suitable for all ages but recommended for life forms aged 8+."

