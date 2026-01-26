Posted in: Music, Pop Culture | Tagged: They Might Be Giants

They Might Be Giants Announce New Tour With New EP

They Might Be Giants are back with a brand-new EP for 2026, along with a short tour happening over the Spring and early Summer

They Might Be Giants have returned with a brand-new EP this month and are on tour this year to support it. The duo of John Linnell and John Flansburgh released the Eyeball EP earlier this month, adding four more tracks to their already extensive catalog, and also confirmed they will have a short tour from April to June this year. The Bigger Show Tour will start on April 17, as they will host multi-night stands across the East Coast and Midwest in Brooklyn, Chicago, Boston, Detroit, Philadelphia, Indianapolis, and Woodstock. We have more details from the band about both items below.

They Might Be Giants – Eyeball EP

The EP features the title track "Eyeball," alongside "The Glamour of Rock," and the instrumental "Peggy Guggenheim," which spotlights the horn section blasting off in full throttle – cinematic enough to score a movie chase scene. Rounding out the project is a reimagining of "Eyeball" from remixers The Elegant Too. This blast from the present is just a warm-up round for They Might Be Giants' brand new, all-banger album coming this spring.

"Our favorite way of making albums is to write and record too many songs and then arrange the ones that work together as an album," says John Linnell. "We always have a bunch of good tracks left over to make an EP. I'm sure there's some exact equivalent process that goes on in the kitchen of a fancy restaurant, but I'm just guessing here. Anyway, these are the 'amuse-bouche' or perhaps 'amuse-oreille' tracks that we hope will be an enticing appetizer before the next album emerges from the oven."

The Bigger Show Tour Dates

April 17 Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theatre

Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theatre April 18 Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theatre

Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theatre April 24 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue April 25 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue April 26 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue April 28 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre April 29 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre May 1 Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre May 2 Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre May 3 Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre May 15 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer May 16 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer May 17 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer May 28 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel May 29 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel May 30 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel June 5 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Boston, MA @ House of Blues June 6 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

