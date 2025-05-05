Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Topo Chico, Topo Chico Hard

Topo Chico Hard Launches Margarita & Margarita MAX Flavors

Topo Chico Hard revealed new flavors being added to their line, as Margarita and Margarita MAX flavors have hit the market

The variety pack features four margarita-inspired flavors with a 6% ABV using real lime juice and minerals.

Margarita MAX offers a bolder, 8% ABV option for those seeking an extra kick in their hard seltzer experience.

Flavors include Prickly Pear, Tropical Pineapple, Signature Margarita, and Strawberry Hibiscus Margarita.

The Topo Chico Hard line of flavors has a few new additions, as they have launched the Margarita and Margarita MAX Flavors. These are basically here for a summertime addition so that you have options from them to make some drinks or have pre-made flavors ready to go that have that TC zest to them. This new line includes margarita-inspired FABs, including all-new Topo Chico Hard Margarita FAB variety pack, as well as the Topo Chico Hard Margarita MAX FAB with 8% ABV, which offers a bolder flavor if that's your jam. We have more details about them below as we're guessing these will be a limited-time offering that will probably vanish when the Summer is over.

Topo Chico Hard Margarita & Margarita MAX

Now available nationwide, the new Topo Chico Hard Margarita FAB variety pack offers a smooth, refreshing beverage with a 6% ABV. It's made with real lime juice and added minerals for taste resulting in a crisp finish. Topo Chico Hard will showcase the New Margarita FAB and Topo Chico Hard Margarita MAX FAB offerings in a new creative campaign that builds on the brand's "Hello Topo Chico Hard" platform. The new creative will run across social starting early May highlighting Topo Chico Hard Margarita FAB variety pack, Topo Chico Hard Margarita MAX FAB and Topo Chico Hard Seltzer. The variety pack is available in a 12-pack of 12-oz cans, inclusive of four flavors, each bringing our unique twist inspired by the beloved margarita without the distilled spirits:

Prickly Pear Margarita: Refreshing elements of prickly pear and lime flavor.

Refreshing elements of prickly pear and lime flavor. Tropical Pineapple Margarita: Balance notes of sweet pineapple, coconut, and lime flavor.

Balance notes of sweet pineapple, coconut, and lime flavor. Signature Margarita: Bold margarita flavor with a balance of sweet and tart lime taste.

Bold margarita flavor with a balance of sweet and tart lime taste. Strawberry Hibiscus Margarita: Refreshing notes of strawberry, floral, hibiscus, and lime flavor.

