Totino's Pizza Rolls Brings Back Chazmo For Super Bowl Ad

Totino's Pizza Rolls are bringing back a fan-favorite character for their next Super Bowl ad, as Chazmo returns with his own musical

Chazmo: The Musical explores how the quirky character first discovered Totino’s Pizza Rolls on Earth.

The production features original songs and absurdist humor, set in a suburban cul-de-sac neighborhood.

General Mills promises a deeper dive into the Totino’s-verse for fans in this year’s Super Bowl campaign.

After having a successful commercial during last year's Super Bowl, General Mills is bringing back Chazmo for this year's Totino's Pizza Rolls spot during the big game. This time around, they're giving him his own musical, which they went all-out for in the video you see above, with a full-blown production that we're sure could fill a one-act evening at an Off-Broadway theater. Obviously, they're not going to air the entire ten-minute video, so we assume they have something cooking for the ad next weekend related to it. For now, enjoy checking it out as we have more info from the announcement below.

Totino's Pizza Rolls – Chazmo: The Musical

Introducing Chazmo: The Musical — a bold, Broadway-inspired production that explores Chazmo's early days on Earth, the neighbors who welcomed (and questioned) him, and of course, the moment he discovered mouth-watering Totino's Pizza Rolls. Set in a quiet suburban cul-de-sac, the musical follows a young girl wishing for a best friend to talk to, hang out with and, most importantly, eat Totino's Pizza Rolls with. What she gets is Chazmo, a mysterious new presence who quickly becomes part of the neighborhood and discovers the snack that changes everything. Told through original songs, avant-garde theatre staging and Totino's signature absurdist humor, Chazmo: The Musical explores the moments that shaped Chazmo's time on Earth and turned this other worldly being into a pizza roll icon.

"We knew we had something special with Chazmo," said Oliver Perez, Business Unit Director for Frozen Snacks at General Mills. "The response wasn't just strong — it was immediate. Chazmo was on screen for seconds and fans didn't just want to see him again, they wanted to know who he was. With Chazmo: The Musical, we're having fun pulling back the curtain and giving people the ultimate, theatrical deep-dive into the Totino's-verse."

