Totino's Reveals New Ultimate Pizza With Three Options

Totino's has a new offering for pizza lovers as they have launched Totino's UItimate, a bigger flat version broken up into squares

General Mills has a new offering from Totino's as they have released the new Ultimate Pizza with three different options for you to try. This is basically their take on Sicilian pizza with the way they make their own pizza products, which you can break up into four squares. This fits into that nerdy food category so much, as you're basically getting a quick meal in something you can toss in the microwave or oven for a short time and instantly have a proper pizza in front of you in a hurry. They're offering it in three flavors as you can get Peperoni, Cheese, and a Combo, but they're only selling it at Walmart at the momnent.

Totino's Ultimate Pizza

Totino's Ultimate Pizza is a savory indulgence featuring bold ingredients built for me-time, because with pizza this good, sharing is off the table. With a classic crispy crust that fans will love, Totino's Ultimate Pizza is taking classic comfort food to epic new heights with three delicious flavors:

Extra Cheese: A classic favorite, upgraded with extra melty cheese and rich, tangy tomato sauce over a crispy crust.

A classic favorite, upgraded with extra melty cheese and rich, tangy tomato sauce over a crispy crust. Uncured Pepperoni: A kick of salty and savory goodness on top of a classic pizza that'll have you lurking in the kitchen to nab the last slice.

A kick of salty and savory goodness on top of a classic pizza that'll have you lurking in the kitchen to nab the last slice. Loaded Combination: Make any meat lover sing with juicy sausage and crispy pepperoni toppings working together to make the ultimate combo.

"We heard from consumers that they love the uniquely crispy crust and tangy sauce on our Party Pizzas™, but that they wanted MORE cheese and MORE meat.* So, we listened. We kept what they loved and upgraded our toppings. What we've created is a remarkable tasting experience that is so good, you won't want to share it," said Blake Holman, Business Unit Director, Totino's.

