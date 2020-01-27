Trixie and Katya's Guide to Modern Womanhood Book Review

As all you highly cultured women already know, drag queens Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova are best known as the stars of Netflix' Queens Who Watch, RuPaul's Drag Race, of course, their show UNHhhh on WOW Presents Plus, and Viceland's The Trixie & Katya Show. However, did you know these lovely ladies can also read? Much more than that, they can write as well – and they've even written a whole book, with more words than pictures!

If you picked up this book just for the pictures, you still wouldn't be disappointed: the full-page glossy pictures show these queens at their most fabulous, and each spread showcases their humor and personality. But the stories, advice, and tips that make up the written component of the book (you know, the actual book part) really are high quality.

The chapters range from advice on makeup to relationships to a transcribed conversation between the two talking about anything and everything. It's very reminiscent of their YouTube show, and I wonder if it was cut from the air so they could print it in the book instead. But I digress.

There are chapters on homemaking, relationships, makeup tips and tricks from Trixie, some real talk from Katya about drugs and addiction, and a full in-depth shoe guide to help you choose the perfect pair for every occasion. But if you think this is just a joke book dictated to a ghostwriter by some comediennes whilst they relax with their feet up getting facials, you're at least wrong on the joke book part. There are some solid advice and great stories in here expertly sprinkled with their unique voices, signature humor, and wit.

All in all, this book makes a great read and an even greater present, for when you need to tell someone, "Mary, learn to take care of yourself, girl." in the most passive-aggressive way possible. Take Trixie and Katya with you to the beach, the park, or your own couch if you're stuck in extended quarantine or just hate everything about the people you're stuck with!