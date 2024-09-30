Posted in: Books, Games Workshop, Pop Culture, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: DK Books, warhammer

Warhammer 40K: The Ultimate Guide Being Released This Week

DK Books revealed recently they have a massive new guidebook on the way with Warhammer 40,000: The Ultimate Guide, arriving this week

Article Summary DK Books to release Warhammer 40,000: The Ultimate Guide with 336 pages of detailed lore and miniatures photos.

Explore factions, key characters, and the game’s history with richly detailed official photography.

Includes insights from acclaimed Black Library authors Guy Haley and Gav Thorpe.

Essential for Warhammer fans, collectors, and lore enthusiasts looking for a comprehensive visual journey.

DK Books will release their latest guidebook this week, as Warhammer fans will be getting a hefty tome with Warhammer 40,000: The Ultimate Guide. The book is a whopping 336 pages worth of information spanning the tabletop game's lengthy history and complexities, as they have photographed tons of miniatures to detail every faction, the various tentpole characters, the history of the world they are in, and much more. We have a few details about it below, as the book will be released on October 3, 2024.

Warhammer 40,000: The Ultimate Guide

Dive into the vast universe of Warhammer 40,000 and explore miniatures from every faction, captured in all their glory through official photography. Follow key characters throughout the evolution of their models and experience in pinpoint detail the warriors who wage endless war across the ravaged galaxy of the 41st Millennium. Packed with insight into the game's defining miniatures, Warhammer 40,000: The Ultimate Guide goes deep into the Warhammer 40,000 universe like never before. Whether you're a new fan who wants a complete guide to the setting, a collector of miniatures, a follower of the lore, or simply looking to celebrate your favorite hobby, this must-have volume is an essential visual journey through the grim darkness of Warhammer 40,000.

The first book of its kind , this Ultimate Guide goes into unparalleled detail on the miniatures and lore of Warhammer 40,000 and is sure to delight long-time fans and newcomers alike.

, this Ultimate Guide goes into unparalleled detail on the miniatures and lore of and is sure to delight long-time fans and newcomers alike. Lavishly illustrated with hundreds of beautifully shot photographs of Warhammer 40,000 miniatures that showcase fine details and intricate designs across each faction, from the mighty Space Marines to the ravenous Tyranids, foul Chaos Daemons, deathless Necrons – and more.

with hundreds of beautifully shot photographs of miniatures that showcase fine details and intricate designs across each faction, from the mighty Space Marines to the ravenous Tyranids, foul Chaos Daemons, deathless Necrons – and more. Written by Guy Haley and Gav Thorpe – these prolific Black Library authors who are household names of Warhammer fandom walk you through this world with richly detailed descriptions and insights into the lore.

