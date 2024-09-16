Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Ferrara, Trolli, xbox

Xbox Partners With Trolli For Another Gaming Collaboration

Trolli and Xbox have partnered up again for a speical collaboration, as you can get special in-game items and maybe win an Xbox Series X

Article Summary Xbox and Trolli team up for a new gaming collaboration featuring Xbox-themed candy packs.

Win an Xbox Series X by purchasing limited-edition Trolli x Xbox packs and joining the contest.

Collect in-game items like Gummi Baubleworm from World of Warcraft by submitting receipts.

Limited-time Trolli packs available in various flavors, nationwide in multiple sizes and prices.

Xbox and Ferreae have come together for a new crossover collaboration, as several Xbox-owned titles are making their way to Trolli products. The two have collaborated before, one of the more prominent ones being when they made an Xbox Series S with special branding from the candy. Now they're doing it once again, but this time, you could possibly win an Xbox Series X as part of the crossover. There are a few steps to take to make this happen, as they've now launched a new contest.

First, you have to go find and purchase a limited-edition Trolli x Xbox pack, then head to their contest site to upload your receipt. From there, you'll have to choose an in-game item to collect, which includes Gummi Baubleworm (World of Warcraft), Wyrmcutter (Diablo IV), Obsidian Wheel (Sea of Thieves), or the Gold Coast Experience Scroll (The Elder Scrolls Online). You can submit multiple receipts to get multiple items. But only one winner will walk away with a new Xbox. We have more info below, as the contest will run for the next month or so.

Trolli x Xbox

The Trolli x Xbox limited-time packs are available across an assortment of deliciously sour Trolli gummies, including Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers Original, Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers Very Berry, Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers Fruit Punch, and Trolli Sour Electric Crawlers. The new packs are available nationwide in 5oz, 7.2oz, and 14oz packs, with prices ranging between $2.99-$5.99.

Trolli Sour Electric Crawlers feature two mouth-puckering flavors and vibrant colors zapped together! Each gummi worm offers an unexpected twist on the classic Trolli experience that provides a thrill in every bite.

Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers are multi-flavored gummy worms covered in a tongue-twisting sugary goodness, striking the perfect balance of sweet and sour in every bite. The Original flavors include an assortment of combinations: Cherry-Lemon, Strawberry-Grape, and Orange-Lime.

