Yamaha Launches Advanced True X Surround 90A Sound Bar

Yamaha has a brand-new advanced sound bar out on the market for film buffs and gamers, as they have launched the True X Surround 90A

Yamaha has a brand-new sound bar out on the market, specifically aimed at home cinema lovers as well as gamers, as they launched the True X Surround 90A. This is probably one of the more stellar models they have put out there, as they've meshed audio performance with streaming features, along with wireless surround speakers to help fit any room's setup, and a unique sleek form factor. We have the finer details below as this model is going for $1,400.

Yamaha True X Surround 90A

The 90A is also the world's first sound bar to support AURO-3D, a premier immersive audio format that is especially beloved by audio enthusiasts for its prowess with up-mixing stereo content to rich, 3D sound fields with remarkable realism. The True X Surround 90A includes a sound bar, wireless subwoofer, two wireless surround speakers with charging cradles and wall-mount brackets, all in a single package.

High-Fidelity Sound, Low-Profile Design: While other high-end sound bars accept a bulky enclosure in pursuit of audio performance, the 90A strikes the perfect balance—it achieves clear, dynamic and spacious sound from a slim bar that can be placed on a stand in front of most TVs without blocking the screen or can be elegantly wall-mounted under a TV without adding unsightly visual mass. It stands a mere 3.3" tall, 2.8" when wall-mounted. Achieving this feat required the development of new, eye-shaped front left/center/right full-range speaker drivers. By refining the driver structure and magnetic circuitry, Yamaha addressed issues such as cone strength and high-frequency clarity. The drivers deliver rich midrange tones and powerful volume with fewer units, reducing acoustic interference. The result: high-fidelity sound from a low-profile bar enclosure.

While other high-end sound bars accept a bulky enclosure in pursuit of audio performance, the 90A strikes the perfect balance—it achieves clear, dynamic and spacious sound from a slim bar that can be placed on a stand in front of most TVs without blocking the screen or can be elegantly wall-mounted under a TV without adding unsightly visual mass. It stands a mere 3.3" tall, 2.8" when wall-mounted. Achieving this feat required the development of new, eye-shaped front left/center/right full-range speaker drivers. By refining the driver structure and magnetic circuitry, Yamaha addressed issues such as cone strength and high-frequency clarity. The drivers deliver rich midrange tones and powerful volume with fewer units, reducing acoustic interference. The result: high-fidelity sound from a low-profile bar enclosure. Taking Height Channels to New Heights: Over 20 years ago, Yamaha revolutionized home theater with the YSP-1 sound bar and has been refining its unique sound beam technology ever since. In this latest model, Yamaha used twelve high-performance amplifiers (six on each side) with ultra-precise beam speakers that are DSP-controlled to create height channel effects that surpass traditional height speaker approaches. As a result, the 90A provides an incredible sound field with realistic Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and AURO-3D playback.

Portable, Flexible Surround: Unlike most wireless surround speakers, the two units included with the 90A are truly portable—they can operate on wired power or from their built-in rechargeable batteries—and they can switch from Surround to Solo mode at the push of a button, transforming them into a standalone Bluetooth speakers you can take anywhere.

Unlike most wireless surround speakers, the two units included with the 90A are truly portable—they can operate on wired power or from their built-in rechargeable batteries—and they can switch from Surround to Solo mode at the push of a button, transforming them into a standalone Bluetooth speakers you can take anywhere. Deeper, Clearer Lows: The included wireless subwoofer uses a new Yamaha-exclusive Symmetrical Flare Port technology, developed through detailed Particle Image Velocimetry (PIV) measurements, to deliver powerful, deeply resonant bass. The symmetrical horizontal and vertical port design ensures a smooth release of airflow during bass playback. As a result, port noise is reduced by 20 dB compared to standard models, leading to pure, deep, and powerful bass reproduction.

The included wireless subwoofer uses a new Yamaha-exclusive Symmetrical Flare Port technology, developed through detailed Particle Image Velocimetry (PIV) measurements, to deliver powerful, deeply resonant bass. The symmetrical horizontal and vertical port design ensures a smooth release of airflow during bass playback. As a result, port noise is reduced by 20 dB compared to standard models, leading to pure, deep, and powerful bass reproduction. Smarter Spatial Sound: In addition to supporting Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and AURO-3D, the 90A supports Yamaha Surround:AI, an intelligent optimization mode that analyzes audio content in real-time (five times per second) to enhance key elements such as dialogue, music, ambient sounds and effects. This dynamic optimization is powered by the same high-performance Qualcomm processor used in Yamaha flagship AVENTAGE AV receivers.

Streaming, Multi-Room and App Control: The 90A features MusicCast, a powerful Yamaha platform that supports a suite of wireless technologies—including Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2, TIDAL Connect and Bluetooth—and supports streaming numerous music services—including Spotify, Apple Music (via Airplay), Amazon Music HD, TIDAL, Qobuz, Pandora, SiriusXM, Deezer, Internet Radio and more—all controlled with a free, easy-to-use app. The 90A can be linked with other MusicCast devices for whole home audio streaming.

