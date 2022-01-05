Winnie the Pooh Production Cel Featuring Tigger Hits Auction

The New Adventures of Winne the Pooh debuted in 1988 and introduced a whole new generation to the magical characters of A. A. Milne's Winnie-the-Pooh books. One of the biggest breakout characters of The New Adventures of Winne the Pooh and the entire franchise, Tigger would go on to feature in his own movie (The Tigger Movie) in 2000, becoming nearly as recognizable as Pooh himself. Tigger fans can now check out a production cel featuring the iconic stuffed tiger now live at Heritage Auctions. You can see the lovable cartoon icon in the cel right here.

You can also check out a photograph of the cel here to see how it may look in your collection:

"Hey, can I borrow this?" enquires Tigger, before he snatches Piglet's tablecloth out from under a mound of dishes. Tigger plans to become a vigilante in an attempt to help people, and he wants to use the tablecloth to create his disguise. This moment comes from about the 2:27 mark of The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh episode entitled "The Masked Offender." The beloved TV show won two Emmy awards, and was nominated for three more. This original, hand-painted production cel depicts a wonderful full-figure image of Tigger with the tablecloth, an image measuring about 3.25" x 4.25" on an international size cel. The cel is marked in its upper right corner with B12, and it bears a Walt Disney Television seal on its lower right corner. The piece is set atop a color print background from the scene for presentation.

As far as the condition, this cel is matted with a mat board aperture of 10" x 8" and an overall mat size of 18" x 14." The piece is in Very Good condition, with minor handling and edge wear. Tigger fans can head over to Heritage Auctions and bid on this The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh production cel.