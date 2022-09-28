Magic: The Gathering Mishra's Workshop Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded copy of Mishra's Workshop, a card from Antiquities, an older expansion set for Magic: The Gathering, up for auction! Mishra's Workshop is bound to get even more popular with the upcoming release of The Brothers' War, the next expansion set for the game, as it is likely to focus quite heavily on the characters of Urza and his brother Mishra. Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, September 28th, to place a bid on this amazingly powerful Magic trading card.

Mishra's Workshop is a very strong card in the context of the Magic: The Gathering trading card game. Being able to tap for three mana right away, even if it's colorless and has restrictions on what it can be used on, is remarkably powerful. As a result, this card is highly sought-after in gaming and collector circles for the game, even despite only technically being an uncommon-rarity card. Furthermore, according to this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Magic: The Gathering Mishra's Workshop Antiquities CGC Trading Card Game VG/Ex 4 (Wizards of the Coast, 1994) Uncommon (1). Featured here is one of the more sought-after cards from the Antiquities Set, Mishra's Workshop. The set was the second expansion to the Magic: The Gathering trading card game, and it was set around an artifact concept even though all five colors were used. The effect on the card reads, "Tap to add 3 colorless mana to your mana pool. This mana may only be used to cast artifacts." CGC has awarded the following sub-grades: centering (8.5), surface (4), corners (4), and edges (4). The artwork is done by Kaja Foglio. CGC certified 2 copy earning VG/Ex 4 grade and 57 graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this super-powerful Magic: The Gathering card, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, September 28th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!