Magic: The Gathering: Modern Horizons Box For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, sealed booster box of Modern Horizons, an expansion set for Magic: The Gathering, up for auction! This set, which features cards completely new to Magic at the time, also introduced a fair number of cards that were not legal in the game's Modern format to that very format. Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, August 24th, to place a bid on this excellent booster box.

In Modern Horizons, there are many cards that have made a significant impact on the Modern format of Magic: The Gathering. Hogaak, Arisen Necropolis, Urza, Lord High Artificer, and Force of Negation are but a few of the cards in this set that give it its immense value both financially in terms of gameplay. This booster box is most assured to have a high estimated value to it, and therefore is a great pick-up. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Magic: The GatheringModern Horizons Sealed Booster Box (Wizards of the Coast, 2019). Here we offer a Modern Horizons sealed box from the Magic: The Gathering trading card game. Inside the box, you'll find 36 booster packs, each with 15 cards for 540 cards! Don't miss out! The Wizards of the Coast wrapping is still intact with small scratches. The box has minor blunted corners, and a small crease on the bottom of the box. The overall condition of the box is Very Good.

If you wish to place a bid on this epic Magic: The Gathering booster box, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, August 24th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!