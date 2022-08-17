Magic: The Gathering – Rise Of The Eldrazi Booster Box At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly with auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, sealed booster box of Rise of the Eldrazi, an iconic expansion set from Magic: The Gathering, up for auction! This set formally introduced Magic's player base to the Eldrazi Titans, unfathomably imperceivable cosmic horrors from the Blind Eternities, as a bid to set up some of the game's most iconic villains seen yet! Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, August 17th, to place a bid on this iconic and relevant Magic booster box.

The Zendikar and Worldwake sets that preceded this set were beginning to grow a bit stale mechanically prior to Rise of the Eldrazi's release. Most highly enfranchised players were opening packs of Worldwake to try to obtain copies of Jace, The Mind Sculptor, which was at the time the most expensive card in the Standard format. But the saving grace to all of this was what could have possibly been in the Eye of Ugin, the MacGuffin of the block at large. By the point we got that card, we knew the name of this set, but nobody was quite sure what to expect from the Eldrazi. What resulted was a true apocalypse-level event that was multiversal in scope, making the Eldrazi (quite literally) one of the biggest bads to ever grace Magic: The Gathering. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Rise of the Eldrazi is the fifty-second set released for the Magic: The Gathering Trading Card Game. The released date for this set was April 23, 2010. This set continues the story line after Zendikar and Worldwake; however this is one large set containing 248 cards. Offered in this lot is a Sealed Display Booster Box that contains 36 booster packs and 16 cards in each pack. The box has a few blunted corners and the front of the box is slightly blunted. The bottom of the box has a long crease going from the left corner to the right corner. The original WotC wrapping is still intact with a few scratches on the wrap. The overall condition of the box is Good.

If you wish to place a bid on this amazing Magic: The Gathering booster box, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, August 17th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!