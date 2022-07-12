Pokémon Blue Version Upon The Auction Block At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, sealed copy of Pokémon Blue Version for the Nintendo Game Boy handheld gaming device up for auction! Unlike its counterpart, Pokémon Red Version, Blue Version was a port of a different Pokémon game – Pokémon Green Version – but with graphics streamlined to match up with Red Version. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, July 12th, to place a bid on this iconic and, frankly, delightful Pokémon game.

While some of the graphics of the older Pokémon Green are a bit better than the pixel sprites that were given to us outside of Japan, Pokémon Blue was mostly seen as a vast improvement via graphical quality-of-life fixes. These changes mostly served to solidify what some Pokémon creatures were meant to look like, as envisioned by the principal designer of the creatures, Ken Sugimori. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Video game for the Game Boy, Nintendo's first handheld console. Players can collect up to 139 different monsters. Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue are both the first installment in the Pokémon video game series. Produced in part by Shigeru Miyamoto and directed by Satoshi Tajiri. Music composed by Junichi Masuda. Features Blastoise on the front cover, drawn by Ken Sugimori.

If you wish to place a bid on this exquisite copy of Pokémon Blue, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, July 12th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!