Pokémon Ruby For Nintendo GBA Up For Auction At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly with auction lots primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, have put a rare, graded and sealed copy of Pokémon Ruby Version for the Nintendo Game Boy Advance handheld device up for auction! Players of the acclaimed hit video game series will recall that this game, alongside Pokémon Sapphire Version, marks the series' first foray into its third generation of creatures. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, July 26th, to place a bid on this iconic and groundbreaking Pokémon video game.

There are only a handful of veteran Pokémon fans who don't recognize Groudon, the mascot of the Ruby Version. A vicious Ground-type with formidable Attack stats, Groudon was given a new "Primal" form in Pokémon Omega Ruby during the sixth generation of the series. It won't show up in this game, in particular, but this game will show you insights into what changed between its release and the release of Omega Ruby. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

The third generation of Pokémon games represents a significant evolution in the Pokémon franchise. Many iconic and fan-favorite Pokémon species were introduced in Gen 3's new Hoenn region. Groudon, the mythical Ground-type Pokémon, is featured on Pokémon Ruby's cover. Due to the popularity of this Pokémon generation, Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire received remakes on the 3DS in 2014. Directed by Junichi Masuda and Satoshi Tajiri. Designed by Shigeki Morimoto. Directed by Junichi Masuda. Cover art by Ken Sugimori.

If you wish to place a bid on this copy of Pokémon Ruby, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, July 26th to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!