Pokémon TCG: Psych Out Theme Deck On Auction At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily focusing on comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, sealed copy of the Psych Out theme deck from Base Set 2 of the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! This theme deck centers around Water-type and Psychic-type monsters and contains a full, ready-to-play 60-card deck that even has a holofoil copy of Wigglytuff within it! Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, March 29th, to place a bid on this far-out theme deck from the Pokémon TCG.

The contents of this theme deck are presumably in pristine condition, given that the box itself is fully-sealed. While the cards from Base Set 2 are not necessarily as valuable as those found in the original Base Set of the Pokémon TCG, it is a given that many of them are sought-after nonetheless simply due to association. Those looking for a decklist for the Psych Out theme deck can find one by clicking here to access Bulbapedia's page on the deck (please note, also, that this deck does not contain a copy of Poliwrath as the back of the box suggests). Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Is your dream to be the very best there ever was, but don't have a deck? If not, then here's the lot for you! A sealed Psych Out Theme Deck. This deck comes with a combination of psychic and water Pokémon. The deck includes 60 cards, 1 Pokémon coin, 10 damage counters, and 1 rule book everything you need to start on your journey! The corners are slightly blunted and the wrapping is intact. Please note: the decks comes with its original hang tab still attached to the back. The overall condition is Excellent.

If you wish to place a bid on this awesome Pokémon TCG theme deck, please kindly note that you will only have until Tuesday, March 29th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!