Pokémon TCG: Unlimited Base Set Booster Box On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals with auction lots and listings pertaining primarily to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare Unlimited booster box from the Pokémon Trading Card Game's Base Set up for auction! Regardless of overall condition, this sort of booster box is a serious centerpiece for any Pokémon TCG collector's collection. If they don't have a Charizard from the Base Set, if they have a sealed Base Set booster box they just might regardless! Prospective bidders will only have until Tuesday, March 22nd, to place a bid on this Good-condition sealed booster box.

If you ask any Pokémon TCG collector – or even any fan of the card game – what the gold standard set is for this game, they will be quick to tell you that it is the Base Set. While 1st Edition certainly packs more value, the Unlimited Base Set still holds up quite a hefty sum in the secondary market and auction houses around the globe.. Furthermore, according to this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

On January 9, 1999, the Base Set was released, launching one of the world's most popular trading card games. The set included 102 cards, including the highly popular Charizard. The sealed box offered here has a "Blue Winged Charizard" and has numerous country codes on the bottom side, Unlimited Edition. The box contains 36 booster packs, each with 11 cards, for 396 cards! The bottom left corner of the front side is heavily blunted, with the opposite corner blunted. The rest of the corners are slightly blunted. The front side of the box is slightly pushed in and wrapping has a small hole on the backside below the sealing line. The overall condition of the box is Good.

If you are looking to place a bid on this Unlimited Base Set Pokémon TCG booster box, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, March 22nd, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!