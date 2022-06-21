Pokémon Yellow Version Up For Auction At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly with auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, sealed and graded copy of Pokémon Yellow Version: Special Pikachu Edition up for auction! This delightful game for the Nintendo Game Boy was the first game in the Pokémon franchise to allow your companion, Pikachu, to follow you around. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, June 21st, to place a bid on this very sought-after retro video game.

Most every player of this game franchise knows Pikachu, the mascot of the entire Pokémon series. However, in this day and age, only a relatively few active Pokéfans overall have actually played this game. In its data, it is mostly identical to Red Version or Blue Version, save for some key differences including the fact that you can walk around with your monster partner (provided that it's Pikachu), some key plot points have been added (such as the battles against Jesse and James of Team Rocket), and there's even a small surfing minigame on the off-chance that your Pikachu can learn the Surf technique (this is the fabled "Surfing Pikachu" that many players spoke of in hushed tones on the playground back in the day). Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Enhanced version of Red and Blue for Nintendo's Game Boy released one year after those games. Added a Pikachu that would follow the player in the game. Allowed the player to obtain all three original starters: Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle. Produced in part by Shigeru Miyamoto and Directed by Satoshi Tajiri. Music composed by Junichi Masuda. Cover art by Ken Sugimori. Fifth best-selling Game Boy game at 14.6 million copies.

If you wish to place a bid on this tremendously popular Pokémon game, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, June 21st, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!