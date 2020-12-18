X-Men #129 Highest Graded CGC Copy On Auction At ComicConnect

X-Men fans and collectors, I am going to say something controversial right now. This issue right here, #129, is the best issue of X-Men of all time. Not only is it one of the more powerful issues of the Claremont run on the book, but it is the first appearance of Kitty Pryde (my personal favorite mutant), Emma Frost, Sebastian Shaw, and the Hellfire Club. The professor comes back to the team, Banshee leaves the team, and it just leaves you so pumped on when you finish, it feels like there is a whole new set of mutants to explore. It is such a jumping off point from here, it is just a vital issue. On auction at ComicConnect right now, part of Event Auction #44, is a CGC 9.8 copy of this X-Men book, the highest graded copy that exists. Currently sitting at $1527 with only a few hours left, check out the copy below.

X-Men Collectors, Don't Bid On This So I Can

"The X-Men bid their friends farewell as they prepare to depart Muir Island. Banshee chooses to stay behind. Having lost his sonic scream ability, he feels his usefulness to the team is limited whereas Moira needs his support while she recovers from her recent traumas." This is right in the thick of probably one of the five best runs of comics of all-time, and man is it a page turner.

