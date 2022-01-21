1/21 SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns' Record To Be Acknowledged
If you have been watching WWE for the past 508 days, then you have only seen one man hold the Universal Championship: Roman Reigns. His so far unbreakable hold on the title is record-setting, soaring past the previous record-holder Brock Lesnar's 503-day run. And with so much success, Reigns has started wondering why he hasn't been honored yet for his record-setting run as Universal Champion? Well, thanks to his cousins, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, it looks like tonight on Fox, Reigns will be acknowledged for his accomplishments.
We don't know exactly what The Usos have planned to celebrate their cousin tonight, but WWE.com says it should be quite the spectacle.
The Head of the Table, the needle mover, the longest-reigning Universal Champion in WWE history. Roman Reigns believes it is long past time the WWE Universe acknowledges him and his historic run as the leader of The Island of Relevancy on Friday nights.
Tonight, The Bloodline acknowledge and celebrate Reigns for his record-breaking 508 days as the Universal Champion. After making his return at SummerSlam 2020, Reigns claimed the Universal Title for a second time the following month at WWE Payback in a grueling No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match and has since gone on to vanquish all who stood in his path, including WWE legends Edge, John Cena and Brock Lesnar.
Reigns surpassed The Beast's previous record of 503 days from 2017-2018, which came to an end at the hands of none other than The Head of The Table, with Lesnar and Reigns standing as the only two WWE Superstars to hold the Universal Championship for more than 500 days.
Tune in to Friday night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see what festivities The Bloodline have in store for the historic celebration.
On top of that, tonight on Fox we will see Naomi get a rematch against SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, while Kofi Kingston will get a rematch of his own against Madcap Moss.
To catch all of the action, tune in to SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on Fox.