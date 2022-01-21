1/21 SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns' Record To Be Acknowledged

The Head of the Table, the needle mover, the longest-reigning Universal Champion in WWE history. Roman Reigns believes it is long past time the WWE Universe acknowledges him and his historic run as the leader of The Island of Relevancy on Friday nights.

Tonight, The Bloodline acknowledge and celebrate Reigns for his record-breaking 508 days as the Universal Champion. After making his return at SummerSlam 2020, Reigns claimed the Universal Title for a second time the following month at WWE Payback in a grueling No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match and has since gone on to vanquish all who stood in his path, including WWE legends Edge, John Cena and Brock Lesnar.

Reigns surpassed The Beast's previous record of 503 days from 2017-2018, which came to an end at the hands of none other than The Head of The Table, with Lesnar and Reigns standing as the only two WWE Superstars to hold the Universal Championship for more than 500 days.

Tune in to Friday night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see what festivities The Bloodline have in store for the historic celebration.