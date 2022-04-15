24: Kiefer Sutherland on Jack Bauer, Being Open to Returning & More

Much like Kiefer Sutherland's beloved & beleaguered counter-intelligence agent Jack Bauer, it seems like you just can't keep 24 down. Created by Joel Surnow & Robert Cochran and running for eight seasons & a two-hour television film (from 2001 to 2014), the hugely popular franchise has been the subject of several attempts to recreate the magic via spinoffs like 2017's Corey Hawkins-starring 24: Legacy as well as past pitches that appeared to go nowhere beyond that stage. Then in September 2021, we heard from FOX Entertainment President Michael Thorn that there were "discussions" being had about bringing the franchise back in some manner. "There's still a possibility, there's still some discussions with the producers on a take that we have yet to hear," Thorn explained the Deadline Hollywood at the time. "There [are] some active creative discussions that are happening." Well, a little more than seven months later and in the midst of looking back on some of his past roles for GQ, Sutherland is making it clear that he's back to a "never say never" mindset and would be open for a return to the franchise.

Starting at around the 4:30 mark, Sutherland begins discussing his time as Jack Bauer on the series and how he's open to a return if the project keeps with the quality & integrity of the original run. Along with discussing the possible future, Sutherland also opens up about how tough it was giving the audience the show they wanted while dealing with how much of the real world they were reflecting on (& how they were reflecting it) as well as how much of a family the crew still is to him. Plus, Sutherland offers some great insights into his work on The Lost Boys, Stand By Me, A Few Good Men, A Time to Kill, Dark City, Designated Survivor, The First Lady, and The Contractor: